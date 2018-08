Jakarta, Aug 27 (IANS) India's Neena Varakil clinched silver in the women's long jump at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

Neena recorded a best attempt of 6.51 metres to finish second. Bui Thi Thu Thao of Vietnam registered her season's best attempt of 6.55m to win the gold medal.

The bronze medal went to China with Xu Xiaoling jumping 6.50m.

Nayana James, the other Indian in the fray, finished at a disappointing 10th in the 11-member field with an attempt of 6.14m.

--IANS

ajb/sed