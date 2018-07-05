NEC to provide solutions to develop 'smart cities' in India

In recent years, emerging countries have faced serious traffic congestion problems due to the rapid increase of cars, as well as various issues with transportation. NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. It announced that NEC Laboratories India has been established in July 2018 within NEC Technologies India Private Limited. These new laboratories aim to launch new business utilizing local know-how and big data, which are acquired through existing businesses and partnerships, such as the system integration for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems in India and logistics visualization services. NEC Laboratories India cooperates with India's talented IT personnel. By employing highly skilled IT talent and conducting joint research with academia, customers and partners, it will promote agile development and commercialization of solutions. NEC laboratories engage in the creation of new solutions in the fields of public transportation and logistics, public safety, digital government and cashless payment. As part of these efforts, it will accelerate and strengthen the development of solutions for society and promote to spread solutions from India to other emerging countries, while blazing successful path of reverse innovation to markets throughout the world. Smart city solutions are currently considered in over 100 cities throughout India. By leveraging advanced IT and service know-how, Japan's technology will make a significant contribution to help solve challenges in traffic and urban infrastructure.