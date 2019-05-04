Nearly 3 lakh crore cash circulation increased after demonetisation: Kapil Sibal

While addressing a press conference on Saturday at the Congress headquarters, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "When demonetisation was announced, Modi said it will reduce counterfeit notes, eliminate terrorism and black money will be curbed but no objective has been achieved."Sibal said, "Modi claimed that main purpose of demonetisation was to create cashless society, but on the contrary, in 2016, cash in circulation was 17.97 lakh crore just before demonetisation. Today, it is 21.42 lakh crore, which means, after demonetisation, there was nearly 3 lakh crore increase in cash in circulation."On November 08, 2016, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of Rupees 500 and Rupees 1,000 banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi series.