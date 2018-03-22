Nearly 200 tea garden workers informed about banking codes in Siliguri

A banking workshop was organised for tea plantation workers in Siliguri to ensure greater access to financial services. The workshop, 'Know Your Banking Rights', was organised by Banking Codes and Standards Board of India (BCSBI), an independent banking industry watchdog. It used theatre to explain the importance of a bank account and using it for financial transactions. India has grown to become Asia's third largest economy, but nearly two-fifths of its 1.27 billion people do not have a bank account. This leaves them dependent on moneylenders and other informal financing routes.