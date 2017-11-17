Nearly 1,500 athletes to attend taekwondo championship

Jakarta, Nov 17 (IANS) A total of 1,485 athletes will compete in an international taekwondo tournament this month in Yogyakarta province of Indonesia, the organising committee announced on Friday.

Among the participating nations are China, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, said chairman of the committee Joko Purwadi, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Open Taekwondo International Invitation Championship will kick off on Sunday in Duta Wacana Christian University of the province, he said.

Indonesia will send 120 athletes to the tournament, Purwadi said.

"I hope there will emerge many new international taekwondo athletes. This event can also be used to boost skills of the athletes," he was quoted by Juara media as saying in the province.

