NE United, Chennaiyin condemn harassment of NE girls during ISL match

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC have condemned the incident in which a group of Chennai men harassed girls from the northeast during a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash here on Thursday.

The men surrounded the girls and mocked them with inappropriate signs during the match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In a video which is going viral, a man can be seen dancing obscenely in front of one of the women.

"It's deeply disturbing to me when sports becomes and unsafe or unharmonious place for anyone," NE United owner John Abraham said in a statement.

"To the girl who was victimised by these insensitive and thoughtless people, we stand with you and you'll never feel alone as you must've felt in that moment. I will personally meet you and make sure you are ok," the Bollywood actor added.

He also termed the 'fans' who harassed the women "fake". "I know that (Chennaiyin co-owner Abhishek (Bachchan) or myself would never condone this behaviour from our own true fans. I will find you and make sure you are punished and apologise for your behaviour."

Chennaiyin said: "Chennaiyin FC has a very strict and firm policy against racism and any unbecoming behaviour in the stadium.

"The club strongly condemns any such act. We are looking into any such incidents and will take strong action against it."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that "Chennai Police has formed a special team to act (on this incident) but there's no one to lodge complain". "I request someone connected to the incident to get in touch with City Police," he wrote on Twitter.

