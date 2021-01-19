On NDRF Raising Day 2021, Read about Our Disaster Response Force

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Raising Day is celebrated on January 19 to mark its formation. This year, the NDRF observed its 16th NDRF Raising Day.

The NDRF came into existence on January 19, 2006. The specialised task force has been constituted for “special response to a threatening disaster situation or a disaster.” National Disaster Management Authority is the parent body of the NDRF. Located at 12 different locations in the country, there are 12 NDRF battalions. There are as many as 13,000 NDRF personnel who work to build a safer country.

During incidents of floods, drowning, cyclones and other disasters, the actions of the NDRF have been appreciated by the people. Their personnel are trained in rope rescue, flood rescue, collapsed structure search and rescue, and many other activities that help save lives during calamities.

NDRF battalions have 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams. The director general of NDRF is an IPS officer. Currently, IPS officer SN Pradhan is the DG of the NDRF.

Last year when the NDRF Raising Day was observed, it was reported that the response force had saved 4,000 lives from the disasters. In 2020, NDRF personnel were deployed to respond to floods in Odisha during the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Earlier this month, 6 tons of relief materials were sent to cyclone-hit Fiji. These materials were put together by NDRF in a short span of time.

Recently, the NDRF has inducted the first batch of 100 women disaster combatants and rescuers. This team was deployed on the banks of the Ganga river in Garhmukteshwar town, Uttar Pradesh for contingency duties. As per senior officials, the plan is to induct 200 women personnel in the NDRF.

Many of the NDRF personnel were sent to the Dzukou Valley at the Manipur-Nagaland border to extinguish raging wildfires.