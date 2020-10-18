NDMC challans 1,761 polluters for Rs 38.43 lakh for burning garbage, contributing to dust pollution

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Taking strict action against defaulters for burning garbage and contributing to air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has challaned 1,761 polluters for Rs 38.43 lakh till Saturday within this month.

As may as 1,702 challans for Rs 26.43 lakh have been issued for open burning of garbage from October 1- October 17 and 59 challans have been issued for Rs 12 lakh for dust pollution from October 1-16, according to North DMC official.

Besides, over 86 challans of other agencies like DDA, PWD, I&FC etc have also been issued for causing pollution by dumping garbage and other waste on their land falling under North DMC.

North DMC also asked other agencies: PWD, GNCTD; DSIIDC; DDA; I&FC; Indian Railways etc to attend to unpaved areas in their jurisdiction falling under North DMC which causes pollution. The total unpaved area in their jurisdiction comes to about 16,87,413 sq.mts.

North DMC has pressed in 134 water sprinkler tankers to suppress the dust which covers almost 1,340 kms daily. 18 Road Mechanical Sweepers equipped with GPS cover 650kms stretch of road. 109.88 acres of area in markets, schools, institutions etc has been developed into green. 69.11 kms of road has been developed into green by plantation. Vertical gardens at 54 locations have been developed by planting creepers.

These all steps are being taken to check pollution and improve the environment.

NDMC has appealed to the public to follow the instructions issued from time to time by concerned agencies to check pollution otherwise NDMC would take stern action against the defaulters as per provisions of rules and regulations. (ANI)