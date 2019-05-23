NDA will win Assembly elections as well: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a formidable alliance and will win 'Vidhan Sabha' (Assembly elections) election as well. He also took a jibe on Congress president Rahul Gandhi by saying, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi continued the Rafale issue even after Apex Court's verdict and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The highest institution of the country has been disregarded by Rahul Gandhi and that is why people of the country have shown him his place." The LS polls were held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19. According to Election Commission of India, 67.11 percent voters exercised their right to franchise, which is highest turnout in Lok Sabha polls since Independence.