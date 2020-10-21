NDA will get two-thirds majority in Bihar: Dharmendra Pradhan

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get two-thirds majority in the Bihar assembly election.

"NDA is moving towards a big victory in Bihar. Many estimates have also come and my information says that NDA will emerge victorious," Pradhan told ANI.

The minister made light of LJP leader Chirag Paswan's remarks that he was PM Modi's Hanuman.

Paswan's party is contesting outside the NDA in Bihar and has decided to put up candidates against JD-U but not BJP.

BJP, JD-U, HAM and VIP are fighting the polls together as part of NDA.

Asked about Tejashwi Yadav drawing "large crowds" in his rallies, Pradhan said in Bihar votes and crowd are two different things and "NDA has nothing to worry".

"In Bihar, people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. People will vote for NDA," he said.

Elections will be held in three phases in Bihar for 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 seats on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. (ANI)