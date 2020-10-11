NDA likely to release joint manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections soon

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): With the poll dates for Bihar Assembly elections already announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to release a joint manifesto soon.

The NDA's joint manifesto will be a mixture of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agenda of 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' and Janata Dal United's (JDU) 7 Nischay (seven promises) part-2.

The major fight in Bihar is between the BJP and JDU led NDA, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led Mahagathbandhan with Congress and Left parties is on the other side.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a top BJP leader from Bihar told ANI that earlier the party was planning to release a separate manifesto but "now we are working on the NDA manifesto that will be a mixture of BJP's agenda of 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' and JDU's agenda of '7 Nischay Yojna part 2'."

"Very soon we will release the joint manifesto of NDA that gives a message to people of Bihar that NDA is not only an alliance of four political parties but there's also a common agenda of ours," he added.

The leader further asserted that the key points of 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' and '7 Nichay part-2' will be given a place in the joint manifesto.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving importance to ' Atmanirbhar Bharat' to make the country self-reliant, taking inspiration from the PM we have focused on 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' in the NDA manifesto. Atmanirbhar Bihar will pave the way for industrialisation of Bihar and once small and medium scale industries are started on a large scale then definitely the people of Bihar will get a job in their own State and won't have to migrate," the leader said.

A senior JDU Leader told ANI that 'Saat Nischay Part-2' is the programme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, under which mega skill centres would be opened in all districts of the State and one toolroom in all nine divisions across the State to provide necessary entrepreneurship training to youths will also be opened.

A separate Skill and Entrepreneurship development department would be opened in the State under the 'Yuva Shakti- Bihar Ki pragati' component of the Saat Nischay- part 2, the CM has said as part of the promises. The incumbent CM has also proposed adding all industrial training institutes (ITI) and polytechnics to be brought under the new department and more schemes for youths would be announced when the Saat Nishcay Part-2 would take final shape.

There will be several announcements for both women and farmers too, with a special focus on the villages.

Leaders from both the parties, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the voters will choose the NDA again this time, sidelining the opposition, based on the joint manifesto and the work done by the NDA government in the past years in the state.

It is important to note that senior leader of Bihar BJP, and Agriculture minister, Prem Kumar is the chairman of Bihar BJP manifesto committee.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)