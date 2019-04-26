NDA leaders hopeful of winning LS polls with three-fourth majority

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get three-fourth majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The NDA will get three-fourth majority in the country". Apna Dal (S) convener and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said, "The NDA is coming to power again. There is no doubt that it will be under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The way people greeted and welcomed Modi ji on streets of Varanasi shows that people want to see Modi ji again as the Prime Minister. We will break all records in Uttar Pradesh." Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "The people of Varanasi are very lucky as they are choosing the Prime Minister of India, while people of other constituencies are choosing their MPs". PM Modi will file his nomination today from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, the seat from where he won the 2014 General election by a huge margin. BJP had secured 282 seats in Lok Sabha, crossing the half-way mark of 272. Modi had then contested and won from Vadodara in Gujarat as well but chose to retain Varanasi.