



NDA committed to preserving Assam

23 Jan 2021: NDA committed to preserving Assam's culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive rally in Sivasagar in Assam, wherein he gave over one lakh land allotment certificates.

He assured the residents that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would always respect the culture of the Northeastern state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also hailed the state government for handling the coronavirus health crisis well.

Here's more.

What he said: PM Modi mentioned Netaji, Bhupen Hazarika in speech

As he began addressing the large gathering, PM Modi remembered the brave freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, whose 125th birth anniversary he would celebrate in West Bengal today.

He also mentioned Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and one of his poems wherein he spoke about the importance of land.

PM Modi said land is worshipped in India as a mother.

Statement: He slammed previous governments for ignoring Assam

He said it was shameful that even after decades of independence, many people remained landless in Assam. When our government was formed in Assam, the state had nearly six lakh families who didn't have legal papers for land, he added.

"The earlier governments didn't even give priority to these concerns of yours but Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal changed this," PM Modi went on.

Fact: 'A major concern of your life has gone away'

"Today, the government of Assam has removed the major concern of your life. With more than one lakh native families getting the right to own land, the major concern of your life has now gone away," he added.

Schemes: He highlighted how central schemes helped Assam

PM Modi then shed light on how Central schemes helped the natives of Assam, revealing that 40% of residents are beneficiaries of the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme and that over 50 lakh gas cylinders have been distributed in the state.

"The Centre-State double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state," he told the gathering.

Story continues

Statement: NDA has always wanted to preserve Assamese culture: PM

PM Modi underlined that whether it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government or his, NDA has always promoted Assamese literature and culture.

"NDA government has always kept the preservation of the Assamese culture at its foremost intention behind implementing policies including the protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature," he said, also adding that love from residents brought him back to the state again and again.

Rally: Yesterday, AASU organized rallies to oppose CAA

PM Modi's assurances about preserving Assam's culture assume significance as BJP has been facing fierce protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which aims to provide citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from neighboring countries.

The residents feel this law will compromise the state's sensitive demographic.

On Friday, to register a protest against PM Modi's visit, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) organized several rallies.

Also see: PM Modi arrives in Assam, next stop is West Bengal

Ighalo vows to do well after Manchester United loan extension

Read more on Politics by NewsBytes.

