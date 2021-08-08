NCW Writes to UP Police, Seeks FIR Against Hindutva Leader Yati Narsighanand

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday, 7 August, demanded the Uttar Pradesh Police to take immediate action against Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand for inappropriate remarks against women.

The letter by NCW is in response to a video of Narsinghanand doing the rounds on internet, where the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad President says that, "Muslim men in the film industry and otherwise are luring Hindu women into prostitution."

In its letter to Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel, the NCW has demanded that an FIR must be registered at the earliest, against the priest under relevant charges of the Indian Penal Code.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to take immediate action and register an FIR under relevant charges in the matter.

"The Commission is perturbed with the post and the remarks made by the priest against women in general. You are, therefore, required to take immediate action against the priest and an FIR must be registered under relevant charges of Indian Penal Code," the letter said.

This is not the first time that Yati Narsinghanand has made derogatory and communal remarks targeting women. The Dasna temple priest has previously on multiple occasions called for a “war against Muslims” saying that “Islam must be removed to save humanity”.

