NCW Writes to UP DGP Seeking Action Against Chandrashekhar Azad For 'Demeaning Posts Against Women', Bhim Army Chief Refutes Charge

New Delhi, June 19: The National Commission for Wowen's Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday took cognisance of the demeaning tweets allegedly made on women by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and wrote to Uttar Pradesh DGP for strict action against Azad. She also requested the Uttar Pradesh police chief to end to cyber crimes against women. Meanwhile, Azad had refuted the allegations stating that he was in jail when the tweets were written.

Requesting the UP DGP for action against the Bhim Army Chief, Rekha Sharma said, as quote by news agency ANI, "National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the demeaning tweets made on women by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Uttar Pradesh requesting strict action against Azad to put an end to cyber crimes against women." TikTok Videos Glorifying Rape, Acid Attacks on Women: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says Cyber Crime Rising Since Lockdown, Warns of Strict Action.

Here's what she said:

National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the demeaning tweets made on women by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP Uttar Pradesh requesting strict action against Azad to put an end to cyber crimes against women: NCW pic.twitter.com/YFHTWn7waK — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020





Earlier on Thursday, Chandrashekhar Azad made the clarification that his Twitter account was made in February 2008 and he was released from jail in September 2008. He added that a field worker has given him this account. Apart from this, Azad also said that he is a soldier of Babasaheb (Ambedkar) and respects women. He condemned the tweet and said that he is fixing his account.

Here's what Azad said:

स्पष्ट कर दूं कि यह ट्विटर एकाउंट फरवरी 2018 में बना है और मैं सितंबर 2018 में जेल से रिहा हुआ। किसी कार्यकर्ता ने मुझे यह एकाउंट दिया। बाबा साहेब का सिपाही हूँ और बहन बेटियों का सम्मान सर्वोपरि है। ट्वीट बहुत ही गलत हैं। मैं एकाउंट में सुधार कर रहा हूँ। जय भीम, जय भारत। 2/2 — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) June 18, 2020





It is to be known that a #ArrestChandraShekharRavan has become a viral hashtag on Twitter for three-year-old tweets, that featured on Chandrashekhar's account. In all those tweets, inappropriate words and phases were used to demean women.