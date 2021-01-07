NCW team visits Badaun gangrape victim's family

Chandramukhi Devi, a member of NCW team visiting Badaun. (Photo/ ANI)

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A two-member team of the National Women's Commission on Thursday met the family of the 50-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on January 3.

Interestingly, even as the NCW team was at the house of the victim, the wife and daughter of one of the accused in the crime tried to meet the visiting delegation.

The NCW team also investigated the spot of the incident. Chandramukhi Devi, one of the members of the team, said that she isn't satisfied with the role of the police in the incident.

"If the police would have shown swiftness in the matter, perhaps they could have saved the victim," she said after her visit.

Before paying a visit to the victim's family, the team also had a meeting with the SSP of the area and went through the details of the incident.

The wife and daughter of the accused, Jashpal, demanded justice for themselves and claimed that he is innocent.

"My husband got a call that there is a patient and went to do his job. He came to know about the case later," said Jashpal's wife and claimed that he is being framed.

According to police, the 50-year-old woman, who was an Anganwadi worker, was gang-raped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district when she had gone to a temple on Sunday evening. The post-mortem report of the deceased confirmed rape, injury in her private parts, and fracture in her legs.

An FIR was registered against three accused, including a priest at the Ughaiti police station under Section 376 (d) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two of the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday, while the priest is still absconding.

The police station in-charge was also suspended for the negligence of the duty as the family of the deceased had alleged police apathy for the delay caused in filing the FIR in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to take the strongest legal action against the accused and instructed ADG Zone, Bareilly to submit a report. He also instructed the UP Special Task Force to assist in the investigation. (ANI)