NCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Sexist Remark by Congress MLA Jitendra Patwari Who Made 'Obnoxious Analogy Between Daughters & Economic Issues'

New Delhi, June 25: National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo moto cognisance of a sexist remark made by Jitendra Patwari, an MLA from Madhya Pradesh. According to an ANI update, NCW cited that Patwari's remark tried to draw an obnoxious analogy between daughters and several economic issues including inflation.

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday approached the NCW against Jitu Patwari, saying his “misogynistic” remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted. Patwari on Twitter had said that in an attempt of giving birth to a son called development, five daughters were born namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown. NCW Launches WhatsApp Number to Report Domestic Violence During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Here's what NCW said:

The Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of a sexist remark made by Jitendra Patwari, an MLA from Madhya Pradesh in which he tried to draw an obnoxious analogy between daughters and several economic issues including inflation: National Commission for Women pic.twitter.com/Ys1HsyyKh9 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020





Here's what Patra tweeted tagging NCW. Jitendra Patwari's tweet has deleted the controversial tweet:

Respected Chairman @NCWIndia Ms @sharmarekha Ji,

Namaskar

Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted & in most regressive manner.

This should not go unpunished!

Thanks https://t.co/vdqkWKjbPO — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 24, 2020





Patra immediately tagged Patwari’s tweet and requested the Commission to take note of it. His tweet read- “Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted.