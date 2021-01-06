NCW takes cognizance of Badaun gangrape case, says will ensure justice

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh and written to state Director General of Police (DGP) Hitesh C Awasthy seeking his intervention in the case.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that a member of the commission will go to the spot to investigate the matter.

"We have taken cognizance of the matter. We have written a letter to DGP. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take stock of the situation. NCW will be following this case closely and we will make sure that justice will be delivered," she said.

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly gangraped and murdered in the Ughaiti area of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Sunday night.

Badaun District Magistrate Prashant Kumar said that two people have been arrested in connection with the case. He said action will be taken against the accused under National Security Act. (ANI)