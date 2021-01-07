NCW Member Says ‘Badaun Victim Shouldn’t Have Gone Out’, Slammed

A National Commission for Women (NCW) member Chandramukhi Devi came under fire for making victim-blaming remarks after meeting the family of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker who was gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun.

She was allegedly raped by a temple priest and two of his disciples on 3 January.

Chandramukhi, who was a part of a two-member team that visited the family, addressed the media, saying:

"“A woman should not go out at odd hours under the influence of somebody. I think if she had not gone out in the evening, or had some family member along with her, this could have been prevented.”" - Chandramukhi Devi, NCW Member

Devi’s bizarre comments reflects a misogynistic mindset – where the victim is blamed for the heinous crime instead of the perpetrator. It also puts accountability of women’s safety on themselves and not on society at large – reflecting in the ever-increasing crimes against women.

Don’t Know How: NCW Chief’s Response

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma gave a timid response over the controversial comment, saying that she did not know how and why the member has said this.

In October 2018, the NCW chief herself was called out for her anti-women stance.

‘Shows BJP’s Thinking’: Cong Calls Out NCW

The Congress called Devi’s remarks “disgusting” and added that it reflects the mindset and thinking of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की सदस्या का ये बयान न केवल घृणित है, बल्कि भाजपाई सत्ता की सोच के समकक्ष खड़ा नजर आता है।



इनको एक पल उस कुर्सी पर बैठने का अधिकार नहीं है, जहां से महिला अधिकारों के संरक्षण और वकालत की उम्मीद की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/BDFh9podkl — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2021

Not Surprised, What A Shame: Twitter Rips Apart Devi’s Comment

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the NCW member’s comment “doesn’t surprise” her.

“What she wore, what time she stepped out, who she was with...somehow it is always the woman’s fault,” she tweeted.

Doesn’t surprise me one bit. A mentality so ingrained to shame the victim rather than calling out the beasts that walk amidst us.

What she wore, what time she stepped out, who she was with it - it is always the woman’s fault somehow.

Shame that we have such a NCW member. https://t.co/w3VUFxcoyx — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

Many people also took to Twitter demanding action against Devi for her comments.

Respected @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Do you stand by this statement by your representative in context to the Badaun rape case. Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied and at the time she did. https://t.co/45OosCgLu5 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 7, 2021

NCW member says the woman gang raped in badaun shouldnt have gone in the evening - why is it always the woman’s’ fault ? Why shouldn’t action be taken against the ncw member — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) January 7, 2021

in least surprising news, an NCW member has chastised women for going out alone in the evening and inviting rape. just stay under lock & key after 7 PM like our cows — via getty (@floydimus) January 7, 2021

95% Perpetrators Known to Rape Victims

Crimes against women have risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.

In 95 percent of these cases, the perpetrator is known to the victim. Like in the case of Badaun rape.

According to several media reports, the 50-year-old was visiting the local temple, where the crime was committed, for several years. The prime accused – the temple’s priest – was also very much known to the woman.

Did the time, 5 pm, when she was visiting the temple determine whether a brutal crime would be committed or not? Certainly not.

Like Chaturvedi said in her Twitter post – “what she wore, what time she stepped out, who she was with” does not justify crimes against women.

