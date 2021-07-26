NCW to launch nationwide 24/7 helpline for women affected by violence

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The National Commission for Women is set to launch a 24x7 hour helpline to provide assistance to women facing violence and sexual harassment.

The new helpline set to be launched on Tuesday by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani aims to provide 24 hours emergency and non-emergency services to women affected by violence by linking them with appropriate authorities such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority psychological services etc and providing information about women related government programmes across the country through a single uniform number, according to a statement by the NCW.

The helpline aims to facilitate an integrated range of services for women affected with violence under one roof such as help from police, psycho-social counselling and access to One Stop Centres among other services.

The round-the-clock helpline has been developed in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

NCW under its statutory mandate has been looking into complaints under various categories of violence/deprivation of women rights from across the country. These complaints are received in writing or online through its website.

The Commission processes complaints to facilitate in providing adequate and expeditious relief to women ensuring suitable redressal of grievances. In order to strengthen and expand the complaint platform, the Commission took the initiative to start this Digital Helpline.

The helpline will function with a team of trained experts. Any girl or woman aged 18 years and above can seek help by calling on this Helpline which will be operated from the premises of the NCW in New Delhi. (ANI)