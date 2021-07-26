NCW to launch 24-hour helpline for women facing domestic violence, harassment

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The National Commission for Women will be starting a 24-hour helpline to provide immediate assistance to women facing domestic violence and sexual harassment.

The new helpline, scheduled to be launched on Tuesday, aims to facilitate an integrated range of services for women affected with violence under one roof such as help from police, psycho-social counselling and access to One Stop Centres, among other services, the NCW said in a statement.

The helpline has been developed in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The objective of the helpline is to provide immediate assistance to women affected by violence by linking them with appropriate authorities such as police, hospitals, District Legal Service Authority, psychological services and providing information about women-related government programmes across the country.

The helpline will function with a team of trained experts. Any girl or woman aged 18 years and above can seek help by calling on this helpline which will be operated from the premises of the National Commission for Women in New Delhi, the NCW said. PTI UZM SNE