NCW Chief Under Fire Over ‘Love Jihad’ Meeting, Sexist Tweets

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma sparked controversy on social media after the body’s official Twitter handle posted that she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, 20 October, and discussed “rise in love jihad cases.”

According to news agency PTI, Sharma spoke to the governor about the distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and “love jihad.”

Our Chairperson @sharmarekha met with Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra & discussed issues related to #womensafety in the state including defunct One Stop Centres, molestation & rape of women patients at #COVID centres & rise in love jihad cases pic.twitter.com/JBiFT477IU — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 20, 2020

The NCW post comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government admitted in Parliament just as recently as February 2020 that there was “no evidence” of such a thing called “love jihad.”

Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of the women’s body in August 2015.

Also Read: Unrelated Photo of a Girl Shared with a False ‘Love Jihad’ Claim

‘What on Earth is Love Jihad?’

All India Progressive Women’s Association Secretary Kavita Krishnan demanded Sharma’s resignation and said that she no longer had to right to hold the post.

#SackRekhaSharma was trending on Twitter since Tuesday evening.

“Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as NCW India chief and use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW,” Krishnan tweeted.

Hey @sharmarekha - what on earth is a "love jehad" case? Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as @NCWIndia chief & use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW. https://t.co/MYmSSTPN59 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020

I beg your pardon? What is this love jihad you are talking about @sharmarekha and @NCWIndia? — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) October 21, 2020

Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, among many others, questioned her appointment as the NCW chief in first place.

Her conduct both now and in the past only prove that @sharmarekha does not deserve to be heading the @NCWIndia. It is incredible she was appointed in the first place. India’s women deserve better, beginning with an overhaul of this organisation and its mandate — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 21, 2020

This is an example how casteist and communal Rekha Sharma is. 'Rise in Love Jihad?' You are openly serving hate in society. Disgusting. You've no right to remain as chief, @NCWIndia. pic.twitter.com/OOpWH9dsWS — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 20, 2020

Other handles questioned whom does Sharma “really serve” and that it can’t be women – as the term “love jihad” vilifies women and the Muslim community.

Who does the NCW really serve if it believes in canards like "love jihad", because it can't be women. https://t.co/O0xZRrMXAx — Karanjeet Kaur (@Kaju_Katri) October 20, 2020

The Chairperson of NCW India giving credence to the rumours of love jihad is appalling!! If she cannot oppose the idea at least she can remain quiet on it. Giving legitimacy to something which at once demeans a woman and vilifies a community is disgusting!!!

. https://t.co/H8SPtsDa2o

— Priya Prakash (@praxpriya) October 20, 2020

Also Read: BJP in Parl: No Cases of Love Jihad. BJP Outside: Fight Love Jihad

Sharma’s Misogynistic Tweets Surface

As the NCW’s controversial post went viral, social media users dug out old and misogynistic tweets posted by her since 2012. In these past tweets, Sharma was seen “endorsing rape” as punishment as well as making anti-women jokes.

View photos