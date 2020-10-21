NCW Chief Under Fire Over ‘Love Jihad’ Meeting, Sexist Tweets

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma sparked controversy on social media after the body’s official Twitter handle posted that she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, 20 October, and discussed “rise in love jihad cases.”
According to news agency PTI, Sharma spoke to the governor about the distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and “love jihad.”
Our Chairperson @sharmarekha met with Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra & discussed issues related to #womensafety in the state including defunct One Stop Centres, molestation & rape of women patients at #COVID centres & rise in love jihad cases pic.twitter.com/JBiFT477IU— NCW (@NCWIndia) October 20, 2020
The NCW post comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government admitted in Parliament just as recently as February 2020 that there was “no evidence” of such a thing called “love jihad.”
Sharma was appointed as the chairperson of the women’s body in August 2015.
‘What on Earth is Love Jihad?’
All India Progressive Women’s Association Secretary Kavita Krishnan demanded Sharma’s resignation and said that she no longer had to right to hold the post.
#SackRekhaSharma was trending on Twitter since Tuesday evening.
“Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as NCW India chief and use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW,” Krishnan tweeted.
Hey @sharmarekha - what on earth is a "love jehad" case? Any case in which a Muslim man and Hindu woman are in love? How dare you remain in your chair as @NCWIndia chief & use a term that a) treats women as property of communities b) hates Muslims? You bring shame to NCW. https://t.co/MYmSSTPN59— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 20, 2020
I beg your pardon? What is this love jihad you are talking about @sharmarekha and @NCWIndia?— Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) October 21, 2020
Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan, among many others, questioned her appointment as the NCW chief in first place.
Her conduct both now and in the past only prove that @sharmarekha does not deserve to be heading the @NCWIndia. It is incredible she was appointed in the first place. India’s women deserve better, beginning with an overhaul of this organisation and its mandate— Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) October 21, 2020
This is an example how casteist and communal Rekha Sharma is. 'Rise in Love Jihad?' You are openly serving hate in society. Disgusting. You've no right to remain as chief, @NCWIndia. pic.twitter.com/OOpWH9dsWS— Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 20, 2020
Other handles questioned whom does Sharma “really serve” and that it can’t be women – as the term “love jihad” vilifies women and the Muslim community.
Who does the NCW really serve if it believes in canards like "love jihad", because it can't be women. https://t.co/O0xZRrMXAx— Karanjeet Kaur (@Kaju_Katri) October 20, 2020
The Chairperson of NCW India giving credence to the rumours of love jihad is appalling!! If she cannot oppose the idea at least she can remain quiet on it. Giving legitimacy to something which at once demeans a woman and vilifies a community is disgusting!!!— Priya Prakash (@praxpriya) October 20, 2020
Sharma’s Misogynistic Tweets Surface
As the NCW’s controversial post went viral, social media users dug out old and misogynistic tweets posted by her since 2012. In these past tweets, Sharma was seen “endorsing rape” as punishment as well as making anti-women jokes.
Responding to the old tweets that surfaced, Sharma said that she did not use Twitter in 2012. However, her Twitter handle showed that she joined the platform as early as 2009.
NCW Chair Restricts Her Account, Netizens Call for Action
While Sharma restricted access to her Twitter handle later in the night, social activist Saket Gokhale asked if the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare will take action against the NCW chief for both raising “love jihad” and past tweets.
Hi @smritiirani ji:— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) October 20, 2020
Will you be taking action against @sharmarekha & dismissing her under Sec 4(3)(d) of The National Commission for Women Act, 1990 for the communal dog whistle of “love jihad” & for her past misogynist tweets?
Or does one have to approach the courts for this?
Having installed a deeply misogynist, bigoted and downright sleazy NCW chief, the Modi Government clearly doesn't care two hoots about women's rights. #sackrekhasharma pic.twitter.com/yCRbpgrXB0— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 20, 2020
Youth Congress took a dig at the BJP saying that the party endorsed a misogynist for NCW chief.
Why hide your cheap and misogynistic tweets now @sharmarekha?— Youth Congress (@IYC) October 20, 2020
The BJP govt should hang its head in shame.
The rapists supporting govt also endorses a misogynist as the head of the @NCWIndia.
Under BJP, India truly has become no country for women.#SackRekhaSharma
What's the point of hiding your tweets now? Cannot believe that the Chairperson of India's National Commission for Women is so deeply misogynistic and regressive! What action will NCW take against Rekha Sharma's vile tweets? #SackRekhaSharma pic.twitter.com/k9IDPM2mLE— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) October 20, 2020
