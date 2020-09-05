



NCW chief demands Sena MLA More

05 Sep 2020: NCW chief demands Sena MLA's arrest for threatening Kangana

National Commission For Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has called for the immediate arrest of Shiv Sena MLA, Pratap Sarnaik, for threatening actor Kangana Ranaut.

Sarnaik had warned that his party's women workers would "slap" the 33-year-old actor if she returns to Mumbai.

The entire controversy started after Kangana recently compared the city to the militancy-infused Pakistan-occupied Kashmir area.

Context: How did the controversy start?

Kangana, a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who belongs to the BJP, has been critical of the Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP-led government in Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police as well as Bollywood, over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Responding to some of her recent comments, Sena MP Sanjay Raut advised the actor to not return to Mumbai, after having "insulted" the city.

Fact: Kindly request her not to come to Mumbai: Raut

"We kindly request her (Kangana) not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," Raut had written in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

Tweet: Why Mumbai is feeling like PoK, asked Kangana

In response to Raut's comments, Kangana tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

She also said she would land in Mumbai on September 9, adding, "Stop me if you dare."

Reaction: No right to live here, said Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also condemned Kangana's "PoK" comment, saying "We have seen how the Mumbai Police sacrificed their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. It's not right for an actor to say such things."

"Mumbai and Maharashtra are secured by the police. If anyone feels unsafe about living in Mumbai or Maharashtra, they don't have the right to live here," the minister added.

Fact: Separately, BJP distanced itself from Kangana's remarks

Meanwhile, Kangana's outrage was met with criticism from the Opposition as well. BJP leader Ashish Shelar said, "Kangana should not try to teach Mumbai, Mumbaikars and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut should not attack us through Kangana Ranaut. BJP has nothing to do with Kangana."

Sarnaik: 'If she comes, our women members won't leave her'

However, Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik went a step further, saying his party's women members will slap Kangana if she comes back.

"Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our women members will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted on Friday.

Fact: He must immediately get arrested: NCW chief

Taking notice of Sarnaik's warning, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said he should be arrested. "Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatened Kangana in an interview. He must immediately get arrested. Taking suo motu (cognizance)," Sharma tweeted yesterday.

Fact: You can read Rekha Sharma's tweet here

Case: A brief about Sushant Rajput's death case

Kangana has long been targeting the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police for their handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Sushant, a promising young actor, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said it was suicide.

The case is currently being handled by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.



