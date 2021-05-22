NCW asks Jharkhand Govt to extend support to Int'l football player working as labourer in brick kiln

Representative image

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday asked the Jharkhand government to extend help and support to an international footballer from the state who is working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial constraints.

In a letter written to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, the NCW chief sought support for Sangita, an international level football player working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial constraints, "so that she can live her life with dignity and feed her family".

Stating that the condition of the football player brings embarrassment and shame to the country, Sharma asked the Jharkhand government to address the issue on priority.

Earlier, in a statement, the National Commission for Women chairperson had said that the women's body had come across a Twitter post which said that an international level football player from Jharkhand is working as a labourer in a brick kiln due to financial issues.

"Sangita has not just represented India on an International platform but she has also represented Jharkhand in the world due to her own hardwork and consistency," the women's body had said. (ANI)