NC's Farooq Abdullah congratulates Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday congratulated Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on his landslide victory in the elections.

'I congratulate President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on his big win and hope that his stint as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase the bonds of friendship and partnership between India and Iran,' Abdullah, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, said.

The National Conference president said Kashmir, which was once known as little Iran, also looks forward to the new incumbent's tenure with optimism.

Looking forward to greater than before fraternal ties with the people of Iran, he said.

'We in Kashmir, owing to our glorious ties with Iran in terms of culture, and traditions, particularly look forward to increased fraternal ties with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,' Abdullah said.