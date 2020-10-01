NCRB Data: Mumbai Ranks 2nd After Delhi in Crime Against Women

Mumbai, October 1: According to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Mumbai recorded 6,519 cases, after national capital Delhi at 12,902 cases during the year 2019. However, there has been a drop of 1.5 per cent in crimes in Maharashtra. In year 2019, the state recorded 3.41 lakh cases, down from 3.46 lakh in the previous year. Mumbai Shocker: 4 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 44-Year-Old Woman in Mankhurd.

AIR correspondent reports, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data has revealed that overall the crime cases against women in Mumbai in last two years have been 6,058 and 5,453 respectively. Sadly, the city has ranked first in cases of insult to women’s modesty at 575 (Delhi is second at 456). Crimes Against Women in 2019 Up by 7%, Average 87 Rape Cases Recorded Daily in India: NCRB Data.

Mumbai also has the highest number of sexual harassment incidents on public transport and recorded the highest number of cases for use of children in pornography. The financial capital also ranked third on the list of rape cases after Delhi and Jaipur. As for the cyber crimes, the NCRB data shows that Mumbai, for the third consecutive year, has stood second on the list after Bengaluru. Bengaluru is way ahead with 10,555 cases while Mumbai is at 2,527.