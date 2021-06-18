NCPCR Seeks Action Taken Report From Ranchi Police Over Rape Of Minor

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of the alleged rape of a minor girl doing domestic work at a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer’s house in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The commission has written a letter to the SSP of Ranchi asking him to submit the action take report in the matter within 7 days. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother in her statement said that her daughter was molested and intimidated but not raped.

NCPCR in its letter to Ranchi SSP said that information has been received through media reports that a 14-year-old minor girl has been raped by an RPF jawan in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand. Along with this, information has also been received that the victim was working as a domestic help in the house where she was raped, the commission said.

NCPCR has directed the SSP to secure the confidentiality of the identity of the girl child at every level. It has asked the police officer to take prompt action in the matter and submit the investigation report to the commission in the next 7 days.

Giving a fresh twist to the case, the victim’s mother in her statement has revealed that her daughter was not raped. She said that the victim was constantly molested by the RPF jawan. When her daughter protested, she was beaten up and threatened with dire consequences.

The entire matter came to light when the girl’s family members approached the deputy security commissioner. The victim’s mother had refused to file a complaint at the police station fearing public shame.

The mother has not been able to meet her daughter since the minor was rescued. The mother said that she wants to meet her. She also demanded action against the accused jawan against whom a case has been registered by Jharkhand Police.

