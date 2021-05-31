NCPCR requests Delhi Police to file a FIR against Twitter

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has ordered Delhi Police to file a FIR against Twitter for supplying misleading information during an investigation, amid the uproar over the microblogging site's non-compliance with the new IT standards. When the NCPCR approached Twitter India, telling them that cases of child pornography and other matters concerning child welfare on social media would have to be reported to the police, they said it fell under the ambit of Twitter Inc, based in the United States, according to NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo. Furthermore, the NCPCR has written to the IT Ministry requesting that children's access to Twitter be restricted for seven days until the social media platform is judged safe for children and begins to follow India's IT standards.