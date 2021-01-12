NCP welcomes SC decision, says Centre should rectify farm laws

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik (File photo)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Welcoming the Supreme Court decision to stay the implementation of farm laws, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that the central government should accept their mistake and rectify it.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik in a tweet said, "Hon'ble Supreme Court's stay on implementation of #FarmLaws is a welcome and positive step in the right direction to get Justice for our farmers. Central Government must now stop their rigid ways of functioning, accept their mistake and rectify it."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks with farmers over the Acts.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde heard a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, regarding the constitutional validity of three farm laws, passed by the Central government along with the plea to disperse protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)