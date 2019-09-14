NCP leader Udaynaraje Bhonsle joins BJP

NCP's Lok Sabha MP and a descendant of Shivaji Maharaja Udayanraje Bhosale joined BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Udayanaraje Bhosale said Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthen India with the decision of abrogation of Article 370. Udayanaraje's decision is yet another setback to NCP whose many prominent leaders, including some former ministers, have quit the party to join the BJP and Shiv Sena ahead of next month's state Assembly elections.