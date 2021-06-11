NCL Apprenticeship 2021: Apply process for 1,500 positions by 9 July; details at nclcil.in

Applications have been invited from ITI passed candidates by the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL). The company has as many as 1,500 vacancies. Aspirants can visit the official website of NCL - nclcil.in - to apply for the posts. The application process started on Thursday, 10 June and the last date to register is 9 July.

Steps that NCL Apprenticeship 2021 aspirants can follow to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website - nclcil.in >Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option 'Career' >Step 3: From the drop-down menu, click on 'Shikshuta Prashikshan' >Step 4: A new page will open. Now, click on 'NCL Online Application Portal for Apprenticeship 2021' >Step 5: The application form will open. Fill it, upload the documents and click on 'Submit Form' >Step 6: After submitting, download the filled NCL application form >Step 7: Take a printout and save it for future reference

Out of the 1,500 vacancies, 800 are for the positions of Fitter, 500 for Electrician posts while 100 each for Welders and Motor Mechanics.

General and OBC candidates should have a minimum score of 50 percent marks while SC, ST, PWD applicants should have scored at least 45 percent marks from a UP or MP-based institute recognised by the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT).

As mentioned in the official order, the minimum age is 16 years as on 30 June, 2021. The maximum age can be 24 years old for candidates from the General category. For candidates from the PwD category, there is an age relaxation of 10 years in the upper age limit.

