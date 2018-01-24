NCHMCT organises All India Essay Competition for Schools

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), which is the apex body under the Ministry of Tourism, organized an Essay Competition for Schools across India on the topic 'Hospitality Education and Career'. The students described and played with words beautifully about the field of Hotel Management and why it is turning out to be a popular career option over Engineering, Medical and IT. The Director-General of Tourism, Satyajeet Rajan feels the next generation will be exposed to wider career options in the future. Rajan believes the growth of tourism sector in the country opens new career avenues for the youth. The event was graced by Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons and noted chef Sanjeev Kapoor. They presented the awards to the winners of All India Essay Competition for Schools and encouraged the students for their future.