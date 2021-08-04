NCHM JEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Know How to Download

New Delhi, August 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NCHM JEE 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can visit the website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in to view and download the admit cards for National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, 2021. As per the official notification, the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 10 in an internet-based mode. CAT 2021: Registrations Begin Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at iimcat.ac.in.

The entrance examination is being conducted by the NTA for the admission to the hospitality and hotel administration graduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22, offered by National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology at its affiliated Institutes. Aspirants can visit the official website and download the admit cards for NCHM JEE 2021 by entering application number and their DOB. NEST 2021 Admit Card Released At Official Website nestexam.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download NCHM JEE 2021 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'Download Admit Card'

A new web page will open

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin

Click on submit

Your admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a print out for future references

Aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities in case of any discrepancies. The official notification further states that in case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in.