NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31, Students Can Apply Online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Here's How to Fill the Application Form

New Delhi, May 27: The registration process of the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) will end on May 31, 2021. The applicants can apply for the NCHMCT JEE 2021 exam on the official site nchmjee.nta.nic.in before the deadline to avoid the last-minute rush. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process of NCHMCT JEE 2021 on May 31 while the correction window will open on June 2 and will end on June 8, 2021.

Also Read | ICAI CA Exams 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Dates For Inter, Final & PQC Examination Announced! TMKOC, Hera Pheri Meme Templates & More, LOL at Hilarious Posts

All the applicants who are seeking admission in BSc (HHA) course can apply for NCHMCT JEE 2021 online. It must be noted that the candidates have to pay an amount of Rs 1,000 while filling the NCHM-JEE form as an application fee. Meanwhile, reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 450.

The exams that were to be held on June 12 have now stand postponed. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course, NTA has said. The applicants should note that they can apply for NCHM JEE 2021 through online mode only. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge, Revised Date of Examination To Be Announced Later

How To Apply Online for NCHMCT JEE 2021

To apply for NCHM JEE 2021, visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab and click on ‘Click to proceed’ Enter your details that include personal, examination and academic details. Upload the required documents and put a signature in the format that is being asked The applicant will now have to pay the NCHM JEE 2021 application fee After paying online, click on the ‘Submit’ tab Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form for your reference

The online NCHMCT JEE exam is held for a duration of three hours. The NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be conducted by the NTA for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT).