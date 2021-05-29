NCHM JEE 2021: Registration Date Extended Till June 20; Students Can Apply Online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Know How to Apply

New Delhi, May 29: The National Testing Agency has extended the registration date for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Test 2021. Aspirants can now register online for the entrance examination for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) till June 20, 2021 till 5 pm. UPCET 2021: NTA Extends Last Date to Submit Online Application Till June 20, Know How to Apply at upcet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline to make the payment online for the entrance examination has been extended to June 20, 2021 till 11:50 pm. According to the notice issued by the National Testing Agency the correction window for the same will be open for the aspirants from June 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Earlier the last date for registration was May 31, 2021. Osmania University Results 2021: UG, PG Semester Exams Results Released, Students Can Check Scores Online at osmania.ac.in.

Important Dates for NCHM JEE 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Online Exam Application Forms June 20, 2021 (Till 5.00 PM) Last Date for Payment of Exam Fee Online June 20, 2021 (Till 11.50 PM) Correction Window June 21, 2021 - June 30, 2021

Here is How To Apply for NCHM JEE 2021:

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘New Registration’ tab then click on ‘Click to proceed’

Enter your details that include personal, examination and academic details.

Upload the required documents and put a signature in the format that is being asked.

Pay the fee online

Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form for your reference

The decision to extend the deadline comes amid the raising concern over the coronavirus pandemic. In a notice issued by the NTA, the agency said, "representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it. "