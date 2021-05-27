NCHM JEE 2021: Registration closes on 31 May; visit nchmjee.nta.nic.in to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 on 31 May. Aspirants, who have not yet applied for the exam, can register online by visiting the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The last date for online payment of the examination fees is also 31 May. Candidates belonging to unreserved categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 450. Meanwhile, the correction window will be open from 2 June and will conclude on 8 June.

NTA is conducting the exam for admission to BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, this year.

The test which was earlier scheduled for 12 June has been postponed due to COVID-19 and to ensure larger participation. Meanwhile, the revised exam date will be announced by the agency in due course of time.

Applicants need to follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on 'Fill Registration Form NCHMCT JEE 2021' on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to submit their personal, examination, and academic details

Step 4: Required documents such as photograph and signature should be submitted in the prescribed format

Step 5: Finally pay the NCHM JEE 2021 application fee as required

Step 6: After all the process is done, click on the 'Submit' tab

Step 7: If necessary, take a printout of the form for future use or need

Here's the direct link to apply

