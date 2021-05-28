NCHM JEE 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Postpones Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting the online application form for the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021). Now, the candidates will be able to submit their NCHMCT JEE 2021 application form at the official website–nchmjee.nta.nic.in — till June 20. Earlier, the last date of submission of the form was May 31.

The examination which was scheduled to be held on June 12 has been postponed and the revised dates will be announced in due course, NTA said in a notice on Friday. The decision has been taken on account of difficulties being experienced by candidates due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it.

The NTA has fixed June 20 as the last date for payment of the exam fees online. The correction window will be available from June 21 to June 30. The applications for NCHM JEE 2021 will be accepted in online mode only.

Candidates who have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education from a recognised educational board, will be eligible to apply for NCHMCT JEE 2021.

The NCHMCT JEE 2021 is an entrance examination for providing admission to students in the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration or HHM) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) in the academic year 2021-22.

NTA will be conducting the NCHM JEE-2021 in the computer-based test (CBT) Mode for a duration of three hours. The 800 marks question paper for the examination will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude (30 questions), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (30 questions), Reasoning and Logical Deduction (30 questions), English Language (60 questions) and Aptitude for Service Sector (50 questions). The question paper will be available in English and Hindi languages only. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here