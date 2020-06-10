NCERT and Rotary Join Hands for E-Learning Content for All Classes

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Rotary India on Tuesday, 9 June, announced a partnership to launch new e-learning content for Classes 1-12. It will be telecast over all NCERT TV channels. As per the MoU, the content will be made available on all national TV channels of NCERT from July. The exact date has not been announced yet.

"“The new partnership aims to make e-learning more constructive and also make NCERT approved content available amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown,”" - Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank, Union HRD Minister

“Since March 2020, when the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic, learners, teachers, parents and the entire education community have been gravely affected. In this scenario, we have been working tirelessly to develop best education system rooted in Indian ethos with technology and innovation as strong pillars,” the minister said.

इसके तहत टीवी टेलिकास्ट और एमएचआरडी के अन्य ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म जैसे विद्यादान, दीक्षा, स्वयं प्रभा आदि के लिए कक्षा I से XII के लिए हिंदी में ऑडियो-विज़ुअल सामग्री प्रदान की जाएगी। — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

“Rotary International will also be providing e-content in Hindi to NCERT content for Classes 1-12 for all subjects. The content will be curated for special needs students, teacher training and also for the HRD ministry’s Adult Literacy Mission,” said the minister in his tweet.

The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since 24 March. While the government has announced easing of certain restrictions in orange and green zones, schools and colleges continue to remain closed across the country.

MHRD Considering to Reduce Syllabus for Academic Year 2020-21

Pokhriyal on Tuesday also announced that the ministry is considering a reduction in syllabus and instructional hours for the 2020-21 academic year for school students in view of several requests from parents and teachers.

In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year.@SanjayDhotreMP @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 9, 2020

The minister requested all teachers and academics to share their views and opinions on the matter using the hashtag #SyllabusForStudents2020 on the official MHRD or his own social media handle.

