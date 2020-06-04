NCERT Releases Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes 11 & 12

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday, 3 June, released an alternative academic calendar for Classes 11 and 12. The aim of the calendar is to engage students while they study from home until normal school teaching conditions are safe to resume.

Released The Alternative Academic Calendar for Classes XI and XII developed by @ncert today!



This Calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/jwTq0yVogQ



— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 3, 2020

The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media platforms available for imparting education that can be used by students, parents, and teachers while at home.

The calendar also guides teachers to communicate with parents and students who do not have access to the internet or social media platforms. The minister added that this calendar will also cater to the needs of children with special needs. Separate links for audio books, radio, and video programmes will be included.

The calendar comprises a week-wise plan of activities with reference to the theme or chapter of the syllabus. This enables parents and teachers to monitor and assess learning outcomes and also provides an opportunity for students to go beyond textbooks. All the given activities are suggestive in nature, not prescriptive, nor is the sequence mandatory, the official statement said.

NIOS Live TV Education Classes for Students

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also partnered with several Direct to Home TV service providers where students can watch recorded and live educational programs. Students will also be able to ask questions during the live classes.

The pre-recorded classes will be telecast from 7 am to 1 pm and will be followed by 6 hours of live sessions from 1 pm to 7 pm. Students can actively participate in the class by calling the subject experts on phone numbers that will be displayed on the screen and also through the “Student Portal” of the NIOS website.

The channel numbers on different DTH service providers are as follows:

On Airtel TV: Channel # 437, Channel # 438 & Channel # 439

On Videocon: Channel # 475, Channel # 476, Channel # 477

On Tata Sky: Channel # 756 which pops up window for Swayamprabha DTH channels.

On Dish TV: Channel # 946, Channel # 947, Channel # 949, Channel # 950

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Education by The Quint.