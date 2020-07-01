NCERT Recruitment 2020: 226 Vacancies Available, Check Eligibility

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced 266 academic vacancies under direct recruitment through interview on its official website.

Out of the 266 positions, 142 positions are for Assistant Professor, 83 for Associate Professor, 38 for Professor, two for Assistant Librarian and one for Librarian.

Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on the official website: ncert.nic.in on or before 3 August 2020.

Educational Qualifications

1. Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor: Candidates should have a Postgraduate degree and PhD in a relevant field.

2. Librarian: Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science with at least 55 percent marks or an equivalent grade. Minimum ten years as Librarian at any level in University Library or ten years of teaching as Assistant/Associate Professor in Library Science or ten years of experience as a college librarian.

3. Assistant Librarian: A Master’s Degree in Library Science, Information Science or Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55 percent marks. A good academic record with knowledge of Library management systems, . NET in the concerned subject.

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Female applicants along with SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

