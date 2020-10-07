NCERT Partners with ISLRTC to Make Textbooks in Sign Language

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) signed an MoU with the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) on Tuesday, 6 October to make textbooks and other educational material accessible for deaf students in sign language.

"“The availability of NCERT textbooks in Indian Sign Language (ISL) will ensure that hearing-impaired children can also now access educational resources and it will be a useful and much-needed resource for teachers, teacher educators, parents and the hearing-impaired community,”" - Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment

According to officials of the ministry, the cognitive skills of children are developed in childhood and it is necessary to provide them with educational material in accordance with their learning needs.

“So far, hearing-impaired children used to study only through a verbal or written medium but after the signing of this MoU, they can study through a single Indian Sign Language also. It will not only enhance their vocabulary but also enhance their capabilities to understand concepts,” secretary Shakuntala Gamlin said.

आज @ncert और Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre-ISLRTC (DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment के तहत एक राष्ट्रीय संस्थान) के बीच एक एतिहासिक समझौते (MoU) से हिंदी और अंग्रेजी माध्यम की कक्षा I-XII तक की सभी NCERT पाठ्यपुस्तक,@MSJEGOI @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/Xyla7TJ6rN — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 6, 2020

The ISLRTC is an autonomous national institute of the social justice and empowerment ministry, which promotes the use of Indian Sign Language, teaching and conducting research.

