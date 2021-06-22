NCERT, Ministry of Tribal Affairs Train Eklavya School Teachers, Principals

As many as 120 teachers and principals of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) completed a 40 days’ NISHTHA-National initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement Program. Conducted across three states, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the programme was aimed at building competencies among teachers and school principals and improving the quality of school education through integrated teacher training.

NCERT has collaborated with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) for conducting such programs across 350 functional EMRS schools across the country. The participants were capacitated on 18 holistic and comprehensive modules covering topics like learning outcomes, assessment practices, learner-centered pedagogy, art-integrated learning, gender equality, Covid-19 response of schools, POCSO act, pedagogy of science, mathematics, language, social science subjects etc.

The training was conducted in an online mode. Course materials were provided online, activities and projects were shared on the NISHTHA online portal. Various strategies were adopted by National Resource Group (NRG) members of NCERT, using narratives, stories, quizzes, and puzzles etc as part of the training methodologies.

The Minster of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda said that the NISHTHA Training program for EMRS teachers affirms the National Education Policy 2020 recommendation of “Providing In-service continuous professional development… as these will be strengthened and substantially expanded to meet the needs of enriched teaching-learning processes for quality education.”

The NISHTHA program is part of various capacity-building training programs undertaken by the ministry. From May 25 to June 5, a 10 day program called “Unbox Tinkering – ATL Teacher Training Program” was organised in coordination with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, IBM, and Learning Links Foundation for 60 EMRS principals, teachers, and ATL in-charges from 12 States.

During the program, there were a series of discussion and simulation sessions, which allowed open learning and exchange of ideas on wide-ranging topics like computational thinking, Arduino Basics-Coding to Design Thinking etc.

