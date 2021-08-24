NCDFI invites Home Minister Amit Shah for conclave of cooperatives

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) has invited Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for a national conclave to be held in Gangtok sometime in November or December.

The invitation was extended to Shah by NCDFI chairman Mangal Jit Rai, who called on him on Monday.

The home minister accepted the invitation gracefully, Rai said in a statement.

The conclave is being organised on the theme 'Resilient Indian Dairy Cooperatives - exploring the challenges and opportunities' to discuss various trends in the dairy cooperatives sector and chalk out future policy direction for the sector.

The conclave will be attended by 2,000 delegates representing various segment of dairy cooperative, international organisations like Food and Agriculture Organisations of the United Nation, the ILO, central and various state governments, the statement said.

During his meeting, Rai conveyed to Shah that India ranks first among the world's milk producing nations, achieving an annual output of 198.4 million tonnes of milk during 2019-20 and recording the growth of 35.6 per cent during the last six years.

India's milk production accounts for 17 per cent approximately of the world's total output. The per capita availability of milk in India stands at 394 grams per day.

Today around 80 millions dairy cooperative farmers are engaged in milk production in the country. This solid progress is primarily attributed to structural changes in the Indian dairy industry.

The dairy provides livelihood to millions of homes in villages and ensure supply of quality of milk and milk products to people of both urban and rural areas.

The NCDFI is an apex body of the dairy cooperatives in the country represented by state cooperative dairy federations and the Government of India.

The NCDFI is supplementing the efforts of the state cooperative federations and unions through coordination, advocacy, networking, capacity building, research and consultancy with a dedicated objectives of promoting dairy, oil and other related cooperatives.