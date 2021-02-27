NCDC Announces Vacancies for SPH, Consultant and Other Posts, Walk-in interview on March 8

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has called for applications to fill vacancies of Senior Public Health (SPH), Consultant, Technical Specialist and other posts. Those candidates who are interested in any of the NCDC Recruitment 2021 posts will have to appear for a walk-in interview on March 8 at NCDC office in Delhi. The NCDC Recruitment 2021candidates will have to carry all their original documents to the interview venue. To know more details about the NCDC Recruitment 2021post and eligibility, the aspirants can visit the official NCDC website athttps://ncdc.gov.in.

In order to get their name registered, the candidates must ensure that they reach the venue between 9:30 AM and11 AM. Any person who reports after 11 AM will not be considered for the NCDC Recruitment 2021interview. Candidates will need to carry a passport size photo, resume, educational qualification documents, experience letters (if any), among other important papers that are required. The concerned authorities have already informed that interviews will be held in batches, keeping in view of the coronavirus guidelines.

Here is a look at the NCDC Recruitment 2021post wise criteria of the vacancies

Senior Public Health Consultant:

There is only one vacancy for this post. The person willing to apply must not be above the age of 60. The candidate must have an experience of at least 10+ years out of which five years should be in Infectious diseases. In terms of qualification, he or she should mandatorily have an advanced university degree in Health or Social Sciences. Post graduate degree in Medicine/ Public Health communicable Diseases and/ or Business Administration is preferable.

Technical Specialist (Disease Surveillance):

The person applying for the post must have a degree in Medicine or advance university degree in public health/ epidemiology/ infectious diseases and should not be more than 60 years old. He or she should also have five years of extensive field experience in managing emergencies with a focus on communicable diseases. There is only one vacancy for this post.

Technical Specialist (Laboratory Strengthening):

It is mandatory to have a 5-year experience in Medical Microbiology. Apart from that, the candidate should also have Post graduate qualifications in microbiology with MBBS, recognized by Medical Council of India. There is one vacancy for the post and the aspirant should not be more than 50 years old.

Procurement Specialist:

5 years of experience in managing the procurement and supply management, preferably drugs and other commodities in the Health sector is required along with a graduation degree from a recognized University. The maximum age for applying for this post is 50. There is one vacancy for this post.

Consultant Finance:

B. Com/ CA/ MBA/ M. Com or a Graduate in commerce related field is a must. The person applying for the single vacancy of this post must not be above the age of 50 and should have at least five years experience in Government Accounting, including preparing and handling of budgets and finance related activities,coordination with external agencies and other government departments.

Program Assistant:

There are two vacancies for this post. The person applyingshould not exceed the age of 40. In terms of qualification, the candidate must have a graduation degree in any course. Apart from that, an experience of five or more years is needed in the health sector.