NCC DG emphasises need to set up NCC training academy in Meghalaya

Shillong, Feb 8 (PTI) National Cadet Corps Director General Lt Gen T K Aich on Monday emphasised on the need to set up a NCC training academy in Meghalaya as the NCC is executing an expansion plan in the North East region, officials said.

The NCC DG is on a 3-day visit to the region, they said.

'He (DG) emphasised the need to create a NCC training academy in Meghalaya for training of cadets and holding of camps,' Defence spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The DG said the NCC is executing an expansion plan in the region with the induction of about 18,000 new cadets soon.

According to the Defence official, 'The DG discussed in detail the expansion of NCC in border areas as a part of PM's vision in enhancing the outreach of NCC in every nook and corner of the country.' The DG emphasized on the need to make NCC available to each and every youth in the North East Region.

The Lt Gen also commended the NCC Directorate North Eastern Region for their splendid performance at the recently concluded Republic Day Celebration 2021 by taking the 4th position at the all India level for the first time.

The DG also visited Shillong Group Headquarters here and inspected the Guard of honour following which he called on Governor Satya Pal Malik and apprised him of the expansion plan and other ongoing NCC related issues in the state.