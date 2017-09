Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' forward, NCC cadets of girls wings of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were seen cleaning the offices and several areas of the Poonch district. The cadets also took out an awareness rally with a message of clean India. The 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' is the most significant cleanliness campaign by the Government of India.