NBE releases information bulletin for Dec 2020 session of FMGE; registrations begin from 8 pm

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the information bulletin for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) for the December 2020 session. Candidates who wish to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations can visit the official website at nbe.edu.in to check the complete FMGE 2020 registration process.

The information bulletin for the screening test mentions the important dates, scheme of FMG examination, eligibility of candidates, admit card and test day procedures, communication protocols, syllabus and exam blue print. It also mentions detailed instructions about filling the application form and uploading documents.

According to the official website, the application form will be available on the official website from today evening. The last date to submit FMGE 2020 online application form is 28 October.

As per the information provided, the application form was scheduled to be available on the website from 3 pm onwards. However, the website (nbe.edu.in) announced later that it will go live at 8 pm instead.

Jagran Josh reported that the edit window to make changes in the filled application form will be opened on 31 October. Candidates have till 2 November to make the necessary amends.

The admit cards will be issued online from 27 November. The entrance examination is going to be held on 4 December and the results will be declared by 20 December.

Once the link goes live, students can apply by these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official site of 'NBE at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says: 'FMGE 2020 Application form'

Step 3: Fill in details and pay the application fee

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to complete registration

A report by Careers 360 cited an official notice to state that exam centres at Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram have been removed from the conclusive list of the December session.

Some new exam centres have been added, like Bikaner, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Gangtok, Imphal, Kannur, Kohima, Mehsana, Raipur, Srinagar and Vellore.

