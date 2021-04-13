NBE to release NEET-PG admit cards on 14 April; check details at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) admit cards >tomorrow (Wednesday, 14 April).

The release of the hall tickets, originally slated for Monday, was delayed due to technical reasons, according to the official notification.

Once released, candidates can download the admit cards through the official website nbe.edu.in.

The exam will be held on 18 April while the final result will be announced by 31 May.

Registered candidates can follow these simple steps to download the admit cards:

1. Go to https://nbe.edu.in/

2. Click on the 'NEET-PG 2021' link

3. Now, click the 'admit card' link

4. Login using credentials

5. The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

6. Take a printout of your admit card

Candidates will also be informed through SMS and email when the admit cards are released.

Students will have to paste their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card. It should be a colour photograph with white background.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold an MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate as recognized by the NMC Act, 2019.

Examination fees

For unreserved category candidates, the payable fee is Rs 5,015 while for reserved category students, it is Rs 3,835.

Qualifying criteria

General category students need to score a minimum of 50 percent while the SC/ST students need 45 percent.

No re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates will be allowed.

Requests/Queries for re-evaluation/re-totaling will not be entertained by the board.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses.

