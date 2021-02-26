NBE to conduct NEET PG 2021 on April 18; Check Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) Exam 2021 schedule at www.natboard.edu.in. NBE NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 at 255 centres across the country. Aspirants can check the information handout regarding NEET PG 2021 exam pattern and NEET PG 2021 exam syllabus on the official website. According to the official notification of NBE, only those applicants are eligible to apply for NEET PG 2021 who have completed their MBBS as well as one-year internships on or before June 30, 2021.

Candidates can check the details here.

NEET PG 2021 important dates:

Commencement of registration: February 23

Closing of registration: March 15

Availability of correction window: March 19 to 21

Release of admit card: April 12

Date of NEET PG 2021 exam: April 18

Declaration of NEET PG 2021 exam result: May 31

NEET PG 2021 exam pattern:

Exam will be conducted in CBT mode on single day in single session.

Exam will comprise of 200 multiple choice type questions. For English language, there will be single correct response questions.

Time allotted will be 3 hours 30 minutes

Marking scheme mentions 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The total marks will be 800.

NEET PG 2021 exam syllabus:

The syllabus for NEET PG 2021 exam would cover the subject/ knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India.

NEET PG 2021 qualifying criteria:

It is mandatory for the aspirants to score minimum qualifying marks to qualify NEET PG 2021 paper. For general category candidates, the minimum qualifying mark is 50% while reserved category candidates are relaxed by 10% which means they have to score a minimum of 40% in the entrance exam.