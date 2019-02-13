NBCC'S Q3 net profit up 26%

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Public sector construction major NBCC (India) on Wednesday reported a rise of 25.61 per cent in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to Rs 77.74 crore from Rs 61.89 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD, NBCC, said: "We began the new financial year with a target of minimum 30 per cent growth in top line in all our business verticals. Our performance so far this year has been in that line. There are several projects in pipeline which are now getting matured."

--IANS

